SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I)(OTC PINK: ZMSPF),a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that four prestigious high tech institutions have ordered its patented LFS scintillation crystals for both medical imaging and high energy physics experiments.

"Our business is gaining momentum with both Chinese positron emission tomography OEMs in their new, progressive market, and increasingly more and more scientific institutions are benefiting from the advantages of our patented LFS scintillation crystals for both medical imaging and high energy physics," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "High tech institutions are the testing grounds for new and exciting breakthrough technologies which open new commercial and scientific applications. Many of the institutions are conduits to major OEMs and by supporting these projects we gain through the many opportunities presented to our company."

The four high tech institutions include the University of California at Davis. The team of UC Davis scientists, lead by Prof. Simon Cherry, is working on two breakthrough projects. The first project is using Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals for a new approach to enhance the resolution of a proton therapy guidance system in the treatment of cancers. Proton therapy uses a proton beam directed only to cancerous cells for treatment.

The team at UC Davis is also working on a leading edge approach to positron emission tomography (PET) scanning which combines PET and magnetic resonance (MR) into a single PET/MR module. By combining positron emission tomography with magnetic resonance in a single module, a more effective scanning device is created in many situations. Zecotek's scintillation crystals have unique qualities including fast decay time and radiation hardness that make them attractive for a range of high-performance PET detector designs.

The other three institutions are using LFS scintillation crystals in early stage projects in medical imaging and high energy physics.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

