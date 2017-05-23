The 18% Goods and Services Tax rate for solar cells and modules could pose significant threat to around 10 GW of ongoing utility-scale solar projects, says Bridge to India.

Consulting firm Bridge to India has said that the Indian government's decision to place solar cells and modules in the higher 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab could increase solar project costs by around 12% on average and harm the progress of around 10 GW of utility-scale projects currently at various stages of construction.

The analysts did, however, stress that in the long run the higher tax slab for solar cells and modules would have little negative impact on India's solar ambitions, which amount to a 100 GW installation target by 2022.

In the short-term, though, the government's decision to leave coal in the lower 5% tax slab while hitting solar the hardest has left some industry observers puzzled, the Bridge to India report said.

"A commercially viable, non-subsidy dependent sector is naturally more sustainable in the long run," stated the report in a nod to Energy Minister ...

