The prime minister of Ukraine said large-scale solar projects to be built in the contaminated area of the nuclear disaster will be selected through clear and transparent bidding rules.

Ukraine's plan to use Chernobyl's nuclear wasteland for solar energy generation is becoming more concrete, as the country's prime minister Volodymyr Groysman has held a meeting with ministers to discuss how best to proceed with the selection of future projects.

Groysman said that the government will now have to define the bidding conditions for all interested investors, and a clear and transparent auction mechanism. During the meeting, the Ukrainian government said in a press release, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...