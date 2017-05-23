Daimler is planning to build its second storage system manufacturing facility in Saxony, while Terra E Holding is planning a huge lithium-ion battery factory at an undisclosed location in Germany.

German carmaker Daimler has started construction on its second lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Kamenz, Saxony, eastern Germany. The ground-breaking ceremony was also attended by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The company's unit Accumotive is investing €500 million ($562.4 million) in the projects. Daimler said production at the new facility will be started in the ...

