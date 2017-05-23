ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Almere, The Netherlands

May 22, 2017

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 22, 2017, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The main approved resolutions are the following:

The financial statements for the year 2016 were adopted, and the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2016.

The shareholders also voted in favor of the dividend payment of € 0.70 per ordinary share.

Furthermore, the shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of Mrs. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske as member of the Supervisory Board, and the reappointment of Mr. J.C. Lobbezoo as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

