PMU First Operator to Launch Cash Out in France After NYX Gaming Group Integration

The innovation is the second series of major developments that PMU has launched with the NYX Gaming Group in the last 12 months

NYX Gaming Group (TSX-V: NYX), the market leading end-to-end supplier to sportsbook, gaming, lottery and bingo operators across the globe, has integrated Cash Out with PMU (Pari Mutuel Urbain), allowing the operator to become the first to offer the popular service in France.

PMU has launched the early bet settlement feature with a high-profile marketing campaign, following the product's success with OpenBet customers in other regulated gaming markets across the globe.

Since going live with PMU in quarter one of 2017, Cash Out has been enjoyed by thousands of customers. The innovation is the second series of major developments that PMU has launched with OpenBet in the last 12 months. The company launched OpenBet's sitebuilder tool in August 2016.

This latest deal sees OpenBet, the wholly-owned sportsbook division of NYX, continue to extend its relationship with Europe's largest betting operator, having provided PMU with its sportsbook platform solution since the French market opened in June 2010.

Matt Davey, Group CEO NYX Gaming Group, commented:

"Introducing Cash Out to the French market is a landmark development. Our companies have had a highly successful partnership since launching PMU online nearly seven years ago and we are we are proud to have achieved another first. Players enjoy the flexibility that Cash Out offers and we are certain the uptake will prove as high in France as it has in other markets."

Jean-Marc Léglis, Chief Technology Officer PMU, said:

"As the first-to-market with Cash Out in France, we are cementing our position asone ofthe country's leading sportsbooks, and taking our offering to the next level. Our players can now benefit from the opportunity to mitigate risk and lock-in profits with a Cash Out product that is easy to understand, satisfying to use, and comes with a proven track record."

In 2016, OpenBet bolstered the PMU offering with its SiteBuilder solution, which enables operators to have greater flexibility over their front-end.

About NYX Gaming Group Limited

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider, headquartered in Las Vegas, USA, with a staff of more than 1000 employees globally. NYX delivers value by adhering to the highest standards of customer service, probity, and responsibility.

It has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry, with over 200 unique customers.

The award-winning NYX OGS' (Open Gaming System), which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed, multi-vendor casino content from around the world, is acknowledged to be the industry's market-leading gaming offering. From its own studios and a broad partner network of the most innovative third party suppliers, NYX offers customers the widest portfolio of content available, with access to over 2000 game titles, via OGS'.

In addition, NYX's award winning sports betting division OpenBet is utilized and trusted by leading sports book operators, with its scale and performance world-renowned. In 2016, the OpenBet sportsbook processed more than two billion bets and broke new records at the 2017 Grand National, where it processed 68,000 bets-per-minute.

NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: NYX.

