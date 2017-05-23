Atento Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Management Contact Center BPO, Worldwide

-Gartner evaluates firms on completeness of vision and ability to execute

- Atento named a Leader for fourth consecutive time

NEW YORK, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top three providers worldwide, has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Management Contact Center BPO, Worldwide1.Gartner's opinions are a primary reference for companies around the world when they consider and select customer-management contact center BPO providers.

Focused strategy, commitment to customer experience and execution has established Atento as a reference company worldwide for customer management and business process outsourcing.

Atento Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Reynal said, "In today's increasingly digital world, Atento is helping companies to become more competitive and drive business efficiency through end to end solutions that ensure customer satisfaction at all phases of the costumer journey." Mr. Reynal added, "We offer our clients a unique value proposition founded on our market leadership position, deep understanding of consumer needs across industries and a robust combination of customer experience and digital capabilities."

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate market-defining vision and the ability to execute against that vision through CM contact center BPO services, a superior market share (among the top 10 providers in regions where they compete), and solid references for CM contact center BPO services worldwide, including a cross section of vertical industries. Leaders also have superior investments in innovative CM contact center BPO service offerings, business/pricing models and service delivery models. They have a superior understanding of client needs and of current market conditions, and they are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the CM contact center BPO market across multiple regions. The CM contact center BPO service providers in this Leaders quadrant generally also have strong global and regional service delivery operations and deep technology to leverage, and they deliver above-average customer experience."

