Q1 2017



-- Post-tax profit of DKK 415m (Q1 2016: DKK 161m) -- EPS was DKK 4.8 (Q1 2016: DKK 1.7) -- Combined ratio: 85.8 (Q1 2016: 86.0) -- Combined ratio excluding run-off profits: 89.0 (Q1 2016: 91.8) -- Premiums increased 1.7% in non-life insurance and declined 4.8% in life insurance -- Profit on life insurance was DKK 72m (Q1 2016: DKK 8m) -- After return and revaluation of non-life insurance provisions, the investment return was DKK 152m (Q1 2016: DKK 91m loss).



Profit forecast model for 2017



-- The assumed combined ratio for 2017 improved from 91-92 to around 89, excl. run-off profits in Q2-Q4 2017 still incl. additional expenses of 0.5-1pp due to the investment in increased digitalisation and automation -- Assumed growth in premiums adjusted from around 0 to slightly positive -- The post-tax profit forecast model for 2017 is upgraded from DKK 900-1,000m to DKK 1,100-1,200m, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 2017, representing EPS of DKK 13.5.



New earnings distribution policy



-- Topdanmark maintains its disciplined approach to capital consumption -- Topdanmark will switch to distribution of dividends -- Basis for dividend scheme: a pay-out ratio of at least 70% -- Distribution for 2017 will take place after the AGM on 12 April 2018.



