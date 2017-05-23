Pyrolyx AG Forges Ahead

Major agreements for 36,000 tons of recovered Carbon Black and 400,000 tons of end-of-life tires signed in the US



MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Pyrolyx AG, the Munich-based global leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires, has signed an extended multi-year supply agreement in the US with one of the world's leading masterbatch manufacturers. Under this agreement, Pyrolyx will supply rCB for the manufacturer of colorants, special effects and additives.

Masterbatch is a plastic additive, which contains colorants, additives and carbon black. The masterbatch manufacturer benefits by securing Pyrolyx's consistently high product quality, ensuring long-term quality, supply and price advantage.

Pyrolyx has also signed a ten-year feedstock supply contract for end-of-life tires in the US which is a key step for the Company's recently announced construction of a state-of-the-art rCB plant in Terre Haute, Indiana. This end-of-life tire supply contract provides approximately 40,000 metric tons per year of input material to the Pyrolyx process, and most importantly results in some 4 million waste tires being recycled each year.

These long-term agreements mean that prior to construction, Pyrolyx AG has secured a buyer for a substantial share of its output as well as a supplier for all its new plant's required feedstock.

The Pyrolyx process is environmentally sustainable because it eliminates a waste product, end-of-life tires, while producing carbon black in an environmentally low footprint way. End-of-life tire are the primary input into the rCB production process. Pyrolyx rCB is used as raw material for the production of new tires, masterbatch plastics, as well as other products which utilize carbon black.

Niels Raeder, CEO of Pyrolyx AG said: "We are very excited that the masterbatch supply contract further validates our products, and builds on our existing supply relationships with global tire producers".

Pyrolyx AG

Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic and technical rubber industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and will shortly start building another production plant in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Shares in the company (WKN A0MFXR) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange), and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.

For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com

Contact:

Rolf-Hendrik Arens

arens@pyrolyx.com

www.pyrolyx.com



Pyrolyx AG via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements