EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., 2017-05-23 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Heart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSH), an early-stage medical device company focused on the commercialization of the Aquadex FlexFlow® System, today announced that on May 23, 2017, it is changing the name of the company to CHF Solutions, Inc.



"We are pleased to align our corporate name and identity with our new commercial focus," said John Erb, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CHF Solutions. "CHF Solutions has great brand recognition in the marketplace and more appropriately reflects our business direction."



In conjunction with the name change, the company's ticker symbol listed on the NASDAQ will change from SSH to CHFS, which is expected to be effective May 24,2017, and the CUSIP numbers for its common stock, Series E Convertible Preferred Stock and the warrants issued in the Company's underwritten public offering that closed on April 24, 2017 will change to 12542Q 102, 12542Q 201 and 12542Q 128, respectively. The company's official website will be changed to www.chf-solutions.com, effective immediately.



About CHF Solutions CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is an early-stage medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® System. The company's commercial product, the Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company's objective is to improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure and related conditions. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since February 2012.



