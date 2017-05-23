sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,70 Euro		-0,648
-1,15 %
WKN: A0MMAG ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Ticker-Symbol: S7E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,53
55,89
14:33
55,56
55,67
14:33
23.05.2017 | 13:11
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, May 23

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Shire Sharesave Scheme
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:184,611
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):17,079
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:167,532

Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Shire Portfolio Share Plan
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:769,615
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):405,083
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:364,532

Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:244,057
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):6,359
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:237,698

Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,836,412
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):145,740
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,690,672

Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,604,243
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):3,400
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,600,843


Name of applicant:Shire plc
Name of scheme:Baxalta Exchange Awards
Period of return:From:November 23, 2016To:May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:20,488,204
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,492,337
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:17,995,867

Name of contact:Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact:01256 894000

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adlerlisa.adler@shire.com+1-617 588 8607
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


© 2017 PR Newswire