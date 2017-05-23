SHIRE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Shire Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 184,611 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 17,079 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 167,532

Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Shire Portfolio Share Plan Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 769,615 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 405,083 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 364,532

Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 244,057 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 6,359 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 237,698

Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,836,412 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 145,740 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,690,672

Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,604,243 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,600,843





Name of applicant: Shire plc Name of scheme: Baxalta Exchange Awards Period of return: From: November 23, 2016 To: May 22, 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 20,488,204 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 2,492,337 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 17,995,867

Name of contact: Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 01256 894000

