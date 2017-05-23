SHIRE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, May 23
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Shire Sharesave Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|184,611
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|17,079
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|167,532
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Shire Portfolio Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|769,615
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|405,083
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|364,532
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|244,057
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|6,359
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|237,698
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,836,412
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|145,740
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,690,672
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,604,243
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|3,400
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,600,843
|Name of applicant:
|Shire plc
|Name of scheme:
|Baxalta Exchange Awards
|Period of return:
|From:
|November 23, 2016
|To:
|May 22, 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|20,488,204
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|2,492,337
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|17,995,867
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant
|Telephone number of contact:
|01256 894000
For further information please contact:
|Investor Relations
|Ian Karp
|ikarp@shire.com
|+1 781 482 9018
|Robert Coates
|rcoates@shire.com
|+44 1256 894874
|Media
|Lisa Adler
|lisa.adler@shire.com
|+1-617 588 8607
|Debbi Ford
|debbi.ford@shire.com
|+1 617 949 9083
