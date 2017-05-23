The European Commission stated that reduction of cogeneration and renewable energy surchages for energy-intensive industries in the two countries complies with its 2014 Guidelines on state aid for environmental protection and energy.

The European Commission (EC) has approved reductions granted to energy-intensive businesses on surcharges to finance support for cogeneration and renewable energies in Italy, and surcharges to provide incentives for cogeneration only in Germany.

The EC stressed that both forms of reduction comply with the 2014 Guidelines on state aid for environmental protection and energy, which allow reductions to surcharges used to finance renewable support schemes for certain sectors and companies, ...

