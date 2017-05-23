Santo Mining Corporation: SANP dba PODWERKS First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, http://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=SANP&id=172709. The Company continues to preform in a positive direction financially and operationally during this fiscal quarter end of 2017, as it transitioned into the cannabis market with its workspace campus and pod solutions for cannapreneurs. The Company has started the manufacturing of the two PODWERKS containers it sold last week and expects to ship these PODWERKS containers no later then the last week of July of 2017.

Corporate Highlights

The Company has also filed its Information & Disclosure Statement via the OTCMarkets http://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=SANP&id=172710. The Company is committed in maintaining current status in the OTCMarkets and will be updating investors of all its corporate fillings via the OTCMarkets.

The Company has been instrumental in the purchase and refinancing of the KBM Worldwide Notes by two private investment groups. KBM Worldwide will no longer hold any debt in the Company and the Company is pleased to announce it is debt free of KBM Worldwide and or any of KBM's Subsidiaries. The Company is grateful to KBM for the financial assistance it has given to the Company in the past.

The Company is currently evaluating property in Urban California and or Colorado to develop its 1st PODWERKS workspace campus. The Company has received an offer from a financial investment firm for the funding of the development of the 1st PODWERKS workspace campus. The Company will be furnishing more detail in the weeks to come as it finds the location for this 1st PODWERKS workspace campus.

Franjose Yglesias CEO, stated, "We are proud of what we have accomplished during the last two months since we transitioned into this exciting cannabis market and the workspace industry. The opportunities are huge for us and our investors and we are getting inquires everyday about PODWERKS."

Additionally Mr. Matt Arnett CCO, stated, "This new position of Chief Community Officer that I'm developing is key to the growth of the company as we provide an urban workspace environment for cannapreneurs. We see the personal grow community growing exponentially in the months to come, as we position ourselves to be the first workspace for the cannapreneurs."

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All Podwerks spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop

PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, Podwerks container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to Podwerks mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

Media contacts:

PODWERKS

Mr. Matthew Arnett

844.420.4203

media@podwerks.com

http://www.podwerks.com/

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

