RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --Percona, the only company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced four promotions designed to help the company manage its expanding market and rapid customer growth by focusing on best practices to ensure customer success. Laurie Coffin has been promoted to chief marketing officer (CMO), Matt Yonkovit has been promoted to chief customer officer (CCO), Ann Schlemmer has been promoted to vice president of customer success, and Liz van Dijk has been promoted to vice president of business services.

Percona provides open source Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services across traditional and cloud-based platforms to more than 3,000 clients around the world. The executive promotions are part of a broader investment in subscription business best practices designed to ensure the company's ability to provide the highest levels of service and support stays well ahead of rapid growth.

Laurie Coffin, Percona's new CMO, was previously the company's vice president of marketing. In her new role, she will focus on optimizing the customer experience, as well as marketing strategies and initiatives to drive revenue growth. Coffin has been with Percona since 2015. Prior to Percona, Coffin held vice president of marketing positions at Ixia, a network test and security company, and Quarri, an online security startup. Before that, she held multiple management positions at Blue Coat Systems.

Matt Yonkovit, Percona's new CCO, previously served as the company's vice president of services and vice president of consulting. In his new role, he will consolidate all existing customer-related functions, including service product management, into a single department. Yonkovit has been with Percona since 2009. Before joining Percona, he worked at MySQL and Sun Microsystems as a Solution Architect. During his career as a DBA, Yonkovit designed and supported massive database deployments for several Fortune 500 companies.

Ann Schlemmer, Percona's new vice president of customer success, was previously the company's senior director of customer success. In her new role, she will own the entire customer success function to match services and software to help customers achieve their desired outcomes. Schlemmer has been with Percona since 2013. Prior to Percona she managed various aspects of consulting operations at Oracle, including budgeting, forecasting, bid analysis, project coordination, project accounting, scheduling, and more.

Liz van Dijk, Percona's new vice president of business services, was previously the company's senior director of business services. In her new role, she will manage Percona's business infrastructure and IT. van Dijk has been with Percona since 2012 and has excelled in several roles. Before Percona, she spent five years as a performance consultant for a University research lab in Belgium, where she focused on measuring and reducing the impact of virtualized environments across the software stack.

"These promotions are part of our continued investment in customer success and the overall customer experience. As we expand and evolve our subscription business, customer success and delivery services will play a critical role in ensuring customers continue to receive the maximum return on their investment in our services and keep using them for years to come."

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

