Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is the first and only website operating compliantly in the U.S. where lottery players in California can legally order online Powerball, Mega Millions and SuperLotto Plus tickets. California is the second leading state for lottery sales in the U.S., with a population of approximately 39 million people. Members order and pay for tickets with a credit or debit card, and manage their tickets on an innovative online platform, saving time and hassle. Winnings are credited to member accounts, or for large prizes, paid out directly by the state lottery to the winner.

James Morel, founder and CEO of LottoGopher commented: "We offer the first secure way to order your lottery tickets online for the three biggest lotteries in the state of California. It was a long journey to get to where we are today, and I'm extremely proud of our entire team. We're now financed and prepared to invest heavily in marketing LottoGopher in the U.S. Partnering with Lottoland, Europe's leading online lottery company, has been integral for strengthening the business' structure and growth paradigm. We've made improvements to the front and back end of the site with their consultation and guidance. The plan is to expand into other lottery states to increase our membership base substantially to address the more than $70 billion lottery market in the U.S."

Strategic Partnership

Lottoland is a European online lottery company that was recently named the leading lotto company in Europe by the Financial Times FT1000 report. Lottoland has 5.5 million customers worldwide, 270 employees and revenues of approximately €300 million (USD$327 million) for 2016. Mr. Lloyd Lemmon, General Counsel and Group Company Secretary for Lottoland and former Head of Legal for TD Waterhouse (part of the Toronto Dominion Bank), has been appointed to the Board of Directors for LottoGopher.

Lloyd Lemmon of Lottoland commented: "Lottoland's success in the overseas markets for online lottery has shown the world where the next generation of lottery players are heading: online. The United States is an enormous market with unique challenges and opportunities. With LottoGopher's compliant business structure, it was a logical step for us to partner with them. We're looking forward to lending our years of expertise in online lottery to the LottoGopher team."

About Lottoland

Since launching in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in the online lottery sector outside of the U.S. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success. Lottoland boasts a range of exciting options that set it apart from the competition. By using an insurance-backed business model, Lottoland can offer features such as DoubleJackpot, allowing players to double their jackpot winnings on any lottery. Players are able to bet on the outcomes of the biggest lotteries from around the world, with mega jackpots available seven days a week. Major draws available with Lottoland include the EuroMillions, EuroJackpot and America's PowerBall and Mega Millions lotteries.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 12 markets, has over 270 employees, more than 5.5 million customers worldwide and achieved revenues in the region of €300m in 2016. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office and the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

