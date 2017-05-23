Now available for download at Apple App and Google Play stores

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (FSE: 4ZO) (the "Company") www.zoomaway.com, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, ZoomAway Inc.'s revenue share partner Zero8 Studio's released a new upgraded version of it's free to play social gaming platform SpinRushTM.

The upgraded SpinRushTM mobile social gaming platform contains unique features that enables casinos, resorts properties and businesses, to have a white-labeled solution to a virtual free-to-play casino and arcade outside of the regulated gaming space. Importantly the SpinRushTM platform allows for property to user advertising, promotion, branding, integration with property data stores, integration with user's social network identities, a virtual property, in-game virtual currency, tokens and credits.

The continually growing and enhanced platform is comprised of free to play, social based, interactive games such as Slots, Video Poker, and Blackjack. SpinRushTM stands out among the competition as it incorporates arcade, and skill based matching games: RPG's, Endless Runners, Darts, Shuffleboard, Pool, and Carnival Games.

"The SpinRushTM platform gives our Sales Team yet another solution for our existing hospitality and gaming clients. Our clients are asking for new solutions to engage, retain and entertain millennial consumers, the SpinRushTM platform does just that by integrating "Gamification" and "Social Gaming" to our suite of White Label products. The quality of the Zero8 products gives us a significant point of entry as we expand our White Label Technology Solution in new markets," said Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway Travel Inc.

As with most "free to play" games, revenue opportunities are generated as players run out of credits, then make "in game" purchases of additional credits to continue the game. Under the five-year agreement ZoomAway Inc. possesses the exclusive, worldwide reseller rights to SpinRushTM , with ZoomAway initially receiving 70% of adjusted net revenues and Zero8 Studios receiving 30%.

To view the latest marketing video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0qdK98FCYM or for additional information visit www.zero8studios.com/SpinRUSH

About ZoomAway, Inc.

ZoomAway, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA), is a technology company providing leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts and activity providers with a seamless, scalable and fully integrated Technology Platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real time one stop shop for all of their travel and recreation needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomawaytravelinc.com.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative game development and digital media solutions. With a focus on social gaming via their SpinRUSH™ Platform and Promotional Entertainment System (PES), these products create a seamlessly integrated social gaming experience for businesses on or off property. With over a decade of experience and countless game titles, promotions, and apps, the Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, developers, manufactures and casinos in the design, production and delivery of their games to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

For additional information contact:

Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Travel Inc: 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering and the commencement of trading of the Exchange. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.