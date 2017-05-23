sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ATOS: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

 

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Reglement général de l'AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation 

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :        

Name and address of the Company :     

Atos SE        

River Ouest

80 Quai Voltaire                                                                        

95870 Bezons

(code ISIN FR 0000051732)        

Date d'arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d'actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

30/04/2017 		 

 

105 322 516

  		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 105 322 516

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 105 322 516

 
    Nombre de droits de vote exercables* : 105 138 201

 

Number of effective voting rights** : 105 138 201

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exercables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) - actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights


Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2107086/800119.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)