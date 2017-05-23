Under MiFID II Article 25 and RTS 24, a trading venue has to keep a database of all order records, session changes, changes to the indicative prices and volumes during auctions.



An overview of Nasdaq's solution regarding Order Record Keeping is now available. The overview provides information on order entry, short codes system, upload of long codes and daily reconciliation.



A first version of the Nasdaq Order Record Keeping Guideline is available on the Genium INET 5.0.0210 website, along with a Nasdaq Member Portal Short Code Management API Manual. These documents will be continuously updated when new information is available.



Order Record Keeping management will be done via Nasdaq Member Portal. During the MiFID II project, a Test Member Portal environment will be available for ORK testing purposes. More information on access to the Member Portal Test will be communicated separately.



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact: Trading Operations tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360



For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632748