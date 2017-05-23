Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-23 14:41 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Vooremaa Teed, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused have started preliminary discussions about the disposal of road maintenance business area of AS Vooremaa Teed to AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused. There is a signed intent but no binding agreements. Contract terms, including sales price, list of assets etc. are under negotiation.



On 23rd May business newspaper Äripäev published an article "Waste recycling company acquires road maintenance company" gives misleading information as if the sale has been concluded, and only Competition Board's permission is missing.



AS Merko Ehitus will publish a separate release once the agreement is signed.



Tallinna Teede AS owns a 100% share in AS Vooremaa Teed, which carries out road maintenance and repair works mainly in the central and eastern part of Estonia. Tallinna Teede AS performs project management and provides workforce for all road maintenance countrywide, builds road structures and the associated infrastructure, performs maintenance repair, road surface dressing and provides road maintenance services. The company also produces different mixtures in its own asphalt plant.



Additional information: Tallinna Teede AS, Chairman of Management Board Mr. Jüri Läll, phone +372 606 1900.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.