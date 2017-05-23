SHF is a well-proven design having already been deployed in high volume at 40nm. As the chosen solution for advanced nodes, SHF 1T bit-cell architecture development is at an advanced stage in more leading-edge nodes down to 16nm FinFET. SHF memory macros are suitable for a wide range of Smart Connected applications from mobile communications to the expanding IoT ecosystem

About Sidense Corp.

Sidense Corp. provides very dense, highly reliable, and secure Logic Non-Volatile Memory (LNVM) IP for one-time programmable (OTP) and emulated Multi-time Programmable (eMTP) use in standard-logic CMOS processes. The Company, with over 120 patents granted or pending, licenses OTP memory IP based on its innovative one-transistor 1T-Fuse' bit cell, which does not require extra masks or process steps to manufacture. Sidense 1T-NVM macros provide a better field-programmable, reliable and cost-effective solution than flash, mask ROM, eFuse and other embedded and off-chip NVM technologies for many code storage, encryption key, analog trimming, and device configuration uses.

Over 150 companies, including many of the top fabless semiconductor manufacturers and IDMs, have adopted Sidense 1T-NVM as their embedded non-volatile memory solution for more than 500 designs. Customers are realizing outstanding savings in solution cost and power consumption along with better security and reliability for applications ranging from mobile and consumer devices to high-temperature, high-reliability automotive and industrial electronics. The IP is offered at and supported by all top-tier semiconductor foundries and selected IDMs. Sidense is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sidense.com.

Media Contacts:

Susan Cain

Cain Communications for Sidense

Tel: 408-393-4794

Email: scain@caincom.com



Jim Lipman

Sidense

Tel: 925-606-1370

Email: jim@sidense.com

