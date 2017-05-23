Gamber-Johnson and Ingram Micro Announce Distribution Partnership

The partnership makes Ingram Micro the first Pan-European distributor of Gamber-Johnson's best-selling Zebra docking station

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Gamber-Johnson, a global leader in rugged electronic mounting systems for fleet vehicles, announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, a leading distributor of data capture and point of sale systems and solutions.

Chief among the new products Ingram Micro will now be offering its customers is the Gamber-Johnson Zebra docking station designed for the Zebra ET50/55 8" or 10" rugged frame tablet. The docking station has unique features for warehouse and fleet performance including a new powered RS232 serial port. With the new Âport, legacy peripherals with RS232, such as hand-held computers or scanner guns, can be connected directly to the docking station. In addition, Ingram Micro will offer Gamber-Johnson's supporting accessories for the Zebra Docks enabling mounting in both material handling and road vehicles.

"We are excited that Ingram Micro has seen the value of Gamber-Johnson's products and has signed on as a Distributor," said Gautam Malik, Gamber-Johnson's COO. "With the partnership, their resellers will now have access to the most rugged and reliable products to mount Zebra Tablets in their customers' material handling and road vehicles."

"Adding Gamber-Johnson's products to Ingram Micro DCPOS's already broad solution ecosystem affords our customers even greater solution possibilities, particularly in combination with Zebra products, for which we are a leading distributor in Europe" added Mark Cheetham, Ingram Micro's director of DC/POS in EMEA. "Ingram Micro brings together products from leading manufacturers to offer our customers best-in-class data capture and POS solutions, with one-stop-shop convenience and added-value through technical and product knowledge and expertise."

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson, along with their Canadian subsidiary PMT and Swedish subsidiary Zirkona, is considered one of the leading manufacturers of rugged mounting systems that safely secure computers, radios, and other electronics in professional vehicles. Their systems are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe. More at www.gamberjohnson.com

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology'. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com

Media contacts:

Gamber-Johnson

Ian Davies

European Manager

ian.davies@gamberjohnson.com

+44 (0) 7876 575 331

Ingram Micro

Alex Brown

Sr Manager, Marketing EMEA

alexanderbrown@ingrammicro.com

