LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology company, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational taking place on June 6-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Richard Howe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 3:30 p.m. PT on Track 2. The investor presentation will be available under the Events and Presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations page and can be found by visiting http://investor.inuvo.com/Events-and-Presentations.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their LD Micro representative or KCSA to request a meeting with management.

About Inuvo, Inc.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology business. The Inuvo MarketPlace is a set of technologies designed to connect advertisers (demand) with consumer audiences through publishers (supply) across device types. Inuvo has the ability to serve ads within content, video and images. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit www.inuvo.com or download our app for Apple iPhone or for Android.