

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) said that the International Trade Commission or ITC has issued a final ruling in favor of Diebold Nixdorf in its patent infringement case against Korea-based Nautilus Hyosung. The ruling bars Hyosung from importing or installing a significant number of bank and retail grade automated teller machines or ATMs in the United States because those products infringe Diebold's patents.



'This ruling confirms that Hyosung violated U.S. law by importing and selling products that infringe our patented technology,' said Jonathan Leiken, senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Diebold Nixdorf. 'Hyosung is now barred from importing the infringing technology into the United States and their days of copying Diebold innovations are over.'



In addition, Diebold Nixdorf will continue to pursue its claim for damages against Hyosung before a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, based on Hyosung's infringement of Diebold's U.S. technology.



