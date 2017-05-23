Research and Markets - Interactive Projector Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are Optoma Technology, Delta Electronics, Panasonic & Boxlight Mimio

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global interactive projectors market is anticipated to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2025. An interactive projector is an institutional tool that makes any surface interactive. It offers efficient user interaction, real-time learning, multi-touch collaboration, and PC-free interactivity and enables easy integration of materials.



Embedded and energy efficient projection technology offers smart devices that use gesture interface and simple touch to interact with users. The increasing adoption of e-learning in the education and corporate sector is expected to drive the demand for the interactive projector market. With the advent of faster telecommunication technologies and networking, the e-learning market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the projected period. The developing countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand transformed the interactive projector marekt into a bustling industry with vast revenue opportunities for e-learning.



The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market is driven by factors such as reduced hardware cost and increased proliferation of smartphones. Employees prefer using a single device for both professional and personal work to avoid theft and difficulty involved in carrying two separate devices; influencing the interactive projector demand. The increasing focus on product innovations, such as integration of projector with handheld digital cameras and mobile phones. is anticipated to improve the functionality of a projector in the education segment.



Technology obsolescence is one of the major factors expected to hinder the market demand. Furthermore, vendor-developer partnerships may pose numerous challenges. The growing need for highly developed IT infrastructure is anticipated to be a challenge for the industry demand. Additionally, the advent of these services in smartphones and tablets is projected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years.



BenQ Corporation (A subsidiary of Qisda Corporation)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Digital Media Group

Boxlight Mimio

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Optoma Technology, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Interactive Projector Industry Outlook



4. Interactive Projector:Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Interactive Projector: Projection Distance Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Interactive Projector: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Interactive Projector: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



