Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 23, 2017 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts4,381,907,41798.7953,464,8591.214,435,372,27653.94%9,019,780
2Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy4,064,279,52992.34337,361,8357.664,401,641,36453.53%37,303,341
3Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report4,113,584,77493.20299,920,9696.804,413,505,74353.68%30,845,259
4Appointment of Catherine Hughes4,431,429,72999.846,884,9270.164,438,314,65653.98%5,972,340
5Appointment of Robert Setubal4,430,365,64299.837,630,7030.174,437,996,34553.98%6,268,437
6Reappointment of Ben van Beurden4,432,290,74299.856,686,5480.154,438,977,29053.99%5,289,843
7Reappointment of Guy Elliott4,419,381,57599.5719,180,9530.434,438,562,52853.98%5,646,847
8Reappointment of Euleen Goh4,348,874,08698.9446,790,2771.064,395,664,36353.46%44,162,298
9Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday4,361,921,38798.2876,212,7751.724,438,134,16253.98%6,074,325
10Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee4,315,240,88598.2676,562,5611.744,391,803,44653.41%52,404,443
11Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald4,429,455,91499.799,146,5870.214,438,602,50153.98%5,623,307
12Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz4,419,608,39099.5719,176,4630.434,438,784,85353.99%5,436,744
13Reappointment of Jessica Uhl4,417,853,70499.5320,889,2760.474,438,742,98053.98%5,479,621
14Reappointment of Hans Wijers4,363,095,44398.3971,424,2071.614,434,519,65053.93%9,694,760
15Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm4,417,263,59399.5221,365,1110.484,438,628,70453.98%5,569,347
16Reappointment of Auditor4,424,659,24799.828,056,7340.184,432,715,98153.91%11,616,348
17Remuneration of Auditor4,432,124,81999.895,094,9760.114,437,219,79553.97%7,083,623
18Authority to allot shares4,350,631,59398.1084,209,8271.904,434,841,42053.94%9,423,226
19Disapplication of pre-emption rights*4,366,479,21698.5265,587,8651.484,432,067,08153.90%12,199,132
20Authority to purchase own shares*4,372,775,25298.6360,938,0471.374,433,713,29953.92%10,579,657
21Shareholder resolution*266,569,0406.343,935,173,76593.664,201,742,80551.10%235,047,934

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

May 23, 2017

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


