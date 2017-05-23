ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 23, 2017 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 4,381,907,417 98.79 53,464,859 1.21 4,435,372,276 53.94% 9,019,780 2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy 4,064,279,529 92.34 337,361,835 7.66 4,401,641,364 53.53% 37,303,341 3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 4,113,584,774 93.20 299,920,969 6.80 4,413,505,743 53.68% 30,845,259 4 Appointment of Catherine Hughes 4,431,429,729 99.84 6,884,927 0.16 4,438,314,656 53.98% 5,972,340 5 Appointment of Robert Setubal 4,430,365,642 99.83 7,630,703 0.17 4,437,996,345 53.98% 6,268,437 6 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 4,432,290,742 99.85 6,686,548 0.15 4,438,977,290 53.99% 5,289,843 7 Reappointment of Guy Elliott 4,419,381,575 99.57 19,180,953 0.43 4,438,562,528 53.98% 5,646,847 8 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 4,348,874,086 98.94 46,790,277 1.06 4,395,664,363 53.46% 44,162,298 9 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 4,361,921,387 98.28 76,212,775 1.72 4,438,134,162 53.98% 6,074,325 10 Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee 4,315,240,885 98.26 76,562,561 1.74 4,391,803,446 53.41% 52,404,443 11 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 4,429,455,914 99.79 9,146,587 0.21 4,438,602,501 53.98% 5,623,307 12 Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz 4,419,608,390 99.57 19,176,463 0.43 4,438,784,853 53.99% 5,436,744 13 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 4,417,853,704 99.53 20,889,276 0.47 4,438,742,980 53.98% 5,479,621 14 Reappointment of Hans Wijers 4,363,095,443 98.39 71,424,207 1.61 4,434,519,650 53.93% 9,694,760 15 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 4,417,263,593 99.52 21,365,111 0.48 4,438,628,704 53.98% 5,569,347 16 Reappointment of Auditor 4,424,659,247 99.82 8,056,734 0.18 4,432,715,981 53.91% 11,616,348 17 Remuneration of Auditor 4,432,124,819 99.89 5,094,976 0.11 4,437,219,795 53.97% 7,083,623 18 Authority to allot shares 4,350,631,593 98.10 84,209,827 1.90 4,434,841,420 53.94% 9,423,226 19 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 4,366,479,216 98.52 65,587,865 1.48 4,432,067,081 53.90% 12,199,132 20 Authority to purchase own shares* 4,372,775,252 98.63 60,938,047 1.37 4,433,713,299 53.92% 10,579,657 21 Shareholder resolution* 266,569,040 6.34 3,935,173,765 93.66 4,201,742,805 51.10% 235,047,934

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

