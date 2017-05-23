sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,903 Euro		-0,173
-5,62 %
WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 Ticker-Symbol: SOY 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONGA OFFSHORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONGA OFFSHORE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONGA OFFSHORE SE
SONGA OFFSHORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONGA OFFSHORE SE2,903-5,62 %