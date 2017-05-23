Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Songa Bulk ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 24, 2016.



The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.



Short name: SBULKo ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ----------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010778095 ----------------------------------------- Order book ID: 138495 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 ----------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Equities, NOK / 208 ----------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.