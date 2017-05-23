ATLANTA, 2017-05-23 16:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, the leading provider of asset investment planning software, is pleased to announce that its Asset Management Planning Suite (AMP) will assist Transpower New Zealand as part of its ongoing effort to reduce costs while evolving its services.



With 12,000 km of transmission lines and more than 170 substations, Transpower - the state-owned enterprise responsible for electric power transmission in New Zealand - needed a way to better prioritize, optimize and improve the management of its asset portfolio investments. PowerPlan's AMP will greatly assist to streamline its planning capability to ensure consistent decision-making that balances risk, service levels and investment with strategic corporate objectives.



"We needed a solution that would align us with strategic priority of improving our asset management," said Stephen Jay, General Manager, Grid Development, Transpower. "We looked to the market to see what could help us, and firmly believe that our selection will achieve this alignment and make decisions that create transparent, repeatable processes to balance asset performance, cost and risk."



"PowerPlan is pleased with Transpower's decision to select our industry leading AMP solution to help them achieve their asset management goals. We see this as a partnership, and look forward to learning as much from their journey, as they will from our global experience," said Rob Corazzola, PowerPlan's VP Global Business Development.



