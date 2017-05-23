Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Admission of Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Andalas Energy and Power Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: ADL / Sector: Oil & Gas

23 May 2017

Andalas Energy and Power Plc ('Andalas', or the 'Company')

Admission of Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company, provides a correction and clarification to the announcement made earlier today. Andalas confirms that admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission') is now expected to occur in two tranches as follows:

Admission of 550,000,000 Placing Shares ('Tranche 1 Placing Shares') is expected to occur and trading in the Tranche 1 Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 am on 24 May 2017 ; and

on ; and Admission of 50,000,000 Placing Shares ('Tranche 2 Placing Shares') is expected to occur and trading in the Tranche 2 Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 am on 7 June 2017 .

Following Admission of the Tranche 1 Placing Shares, the Company will have an enlarged issued share capital of 3,043,167,975 ordinary shares and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

The Company will provide a further update following Admission of the Tranche 2 Placing Shares.

