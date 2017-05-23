sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 23.05.2017

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0LGTS ISIN: IM00B1FPZP63 Ticker-Symbol: BZP 
23.05.2017 | 16:49
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Admission of Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, May 23

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Andalas Energy and Power Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: ADL / Sector: Oil & Gas

23 May 2017

Andalas Energy and Power Plc ('Andalas', or the 'Company')

Admission of Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company, provides a correction and clarification to the announcement made earlier today. Andalas confirms that admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission') is now expected to occur in two tranches as follows:

  • Admission of 550,000,000 Placing Shares ('Tranche 1 Placing Shares') is expected to occur and trading in the Tranche 1 Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 am on 24 May 2017; and
  • Admission of 50,000,000 Placing Shares ('Tranche 2 Placing Shares') is expected to occur and trading in the Tranche 2 Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 am on 7 June 2017.

Following Admission of the Tranche 1 Placing Shares, the Company will have an enlarged issued share capital of 3,043,167,975 ordinary shares and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

The Company will provide a further update following Admission of the Tranche 2 Placing Shares.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.andalasenergy.co.uk or contact:

David WhitbyAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2783 2316
Sarah Wharry
Craig Francis		Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

Jon Belliss


Frank Buhagiar
Susie Geliher
Beaufort Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

St Brides Partners Limited
Tel: +44 20 7382 8415


Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

