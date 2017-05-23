

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) said that its shareholders granted full discharge to the Managing Board and Supervisory Board for the 2016 fiscal year with a clear majority of over 99% at today's Annual General Meeting in Kassel. The remaining items on the agenda were also passed with a large majority.



The company noted that about 400 shareholders attended the 2017 Annual General Meeting of SMA Solar Technology AG, and 85% of those with voting rights were present. The Annual General Meeting followed the suggestion of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board and approved the dividend payout of 0.26 euros per qualifying bearer share for the 2016 fiscal year.



The SMA Managing Board therefore confirmed its sales and earnings forecast for the 2017 fiscal year. It anticipates sales of 830 million euros to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 million euros to 90 million euros. Net cash will amount to between 400 million euros and 450 million euros due to high operating cash flow.



The Annual General Meeting elected Alexa Hergenr?ther to the Supervisory Board by a large majority. She was appointed by the court in August 2016, after Dr. Winfried Hoffmann had stepped down from his position as a shareholder representative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX