Members are experiencing a technical disturbance on the Icelandic Fixed Income markets. There are currently issues with the management of hidden orders.
Correction is being deployed overnight. Hidden order functionality to be restored to normal operations.
For further information please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
