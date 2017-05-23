ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- At Citrix Synergy in Orlando, ThinPrint Cloud Services, the cloud-based printing specialist, is presenting ezeep, a mobile printing solution complete with IT management console. With the ezeep cloud solution, on-site company users of the Citrix ShareFile solution can print securely and conveniently from iPads, iPhones or Android devices.

Citrix ShareFile is an enterprise file sync and share solution for mobile users. Employees can use the ThinPrint solution to print documents from their mobile device to all company printers -- no matter where they are located at the company's office.

IT department administrators can manage the print services, including users and printers, in the ezeep management console. The print data stream is secured via encryption. The management console provides a view of the users, the hardware and the print volumes. In addition, the resulting print costs can be tracked.

"We have been optimizing the print processes of Citrix customers for almost 17 years and ThinPrint has been a Citrix Ready partner from the get-go," said Christoph Hammer, CEO of ThinPrint Cloud Services Inc. "We can now enhance Citrix ShareFile of our long-term and valued partner Citrix with an intelligent and user-friendly print function and thus increases mobile productivity. Users enjoy a simple printing process, the IT department has an overview of the users, the devices and the costs."

Event visitors will find ThinPrint Cloud Services at Citrix Synergy at Booth 417.

Interested parties can test ezeep free for 30 days: https://www.ezeep.com/demo/

About ThinPrint Cloud Services

ThinPrint Cloud Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of ThinPrint, the leading provider of print management software and services for businesses. We focus on providing cloud enabled print and print management solutions to individuals, coworking spaces, educational institutions and organizations with BYOD or guest printing needs.

With ThinPrint Cloud Printer and ezeep, our customers drastically reduce the administration of their print infrastructure and print users by leaving all the time intensive tasks to us. In addition, they benefit from advanced features like print quotas, automated per-page billing, secure release printing, Wi-Fi printing to any printer from mobile devices, remote printing and self-service portals.

For more information, please visit: www.thinprintcloud.com