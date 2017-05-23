Auction of Treasury bonds RIKB 20 0205 & RIKB 28 1115 Additional Issuance As stated in paragraph 5 of Terms of Invitation to Tender for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19 May, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did not exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 20 0205 nor RIKB 28 1115.



Total outstanding nominal value of RIKB 20 0205 after the auction is now 69,402,000,000 and for RIKB 28 1115 is now 31,117,101,519 kr. Settlement date is 24 May 2017.