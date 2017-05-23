PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Science Exchange, the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research & development, today announced that Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Science Exchange has been invited to present at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR) Seminar. She will present on the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology, hosted by Jay Bradner, President of NIBR. The weekly series is an academic seminar series open to the public and externals. Invited speakers are primarily external scientists from academic institutions.

Elizabeth Iorns will share her thoughts and recent discoveries on the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the NIBR headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This session will explore the project and initial results, and attendees are invited to join the discussion on whether replication studies could be utilized more frequently as a mechanism to identify qualified targets for further in-house assessment.

The Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology is a collaboration between Science Exchange and the Center for Open Science (COS) to independently replicate key experiments from high-impact published cancer biology studies. The project was initiated in response to multiple reports published from the pharmaceutical industry indicating that more than 70% of published findings could not be reproduced.

Science Exchange sourced and project managed the replication experiments for the project which is published in eLife: https://elifesciences.org/collections/reproducibility-project-cancer-biology.

"I am honored to speak at NIBR and explore the disruptive topic of reproducibility in our industry," said Dr. Elizabeth Iorns. "Science Exchange and NIBR share a vision to promote the development of science, research and innovation as well as advocate how entrepreneurs can bring about change in this industry."

For more information about the event and NIBR Weekly Seminar Series 2017, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reproducibility-project-cancer-biology-tickets-34259041716

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. Science Exchange provides an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from the world's largest network of scientific service providers. Through Science Exchange, clients gain access to 3000+ qualified service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. This increases scientists access to innovation and significantly improves their productivity because they are freed up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing supplier contracts. At an organizational level, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate the long tail of research outsourcing spend into a single strategic supplier relationship driving significant efficiency and cost savings. To date, Science Exchange has raised over $30 million from Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information visit www.scienceexchange.com.

