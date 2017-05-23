sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 23.05.2017

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 19 May 2017 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 17 May 2017 from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and IWI International Wealth Insurer S.A., indicating that shareholding in Intervest of one of its subsidiaries, IWI international Wealth Insurer S.A., crossed downwards the statutory threshold of 3% (passive crossing of the threshold).

Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and IWI International Wealth Insurer S.A. hold as at 17 May 2017 together 3,92% of the shares in Intervest.

Full press release:

Transparency notification (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2107142/800148.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)