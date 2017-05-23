Research and Markets - Project Portfolio Management Market (2014-2025) - Key Vendors are CA, Celoxis Technologies, Changepoint Corporation, HP, Innotas, Planview Corporation, Planisware, Microsoft, Oracle & Workfront

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Analysis By Solution (Information Technology, New Product Development), By Platform, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global project portfolio management market is estimated to attain USD 8.85 billion by 2025. The growing trend of BYOD, among businesses, is expected to improve employee productivity and real-time project monitoring; thereby, making it feasible to implement project and portfolio management solutions.



Multi-regional businesses are fueling the demand for project and portfolio management solutions to foster effective decision-making and prevent project complexities. The extensive use of project and portfolio management solutions in data analytics, to offer convenient services to customers at low costs, in the BFSI and IT & telecom sectors is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Emerging businesses that adopt cloud-based services, mainly in developing economies such as Asia Pacific, are expected to fuel the growth of project and portfolio management market over the forecast period. Further, facilities, such as low setup costs, improved security, and increased collaboration opportunities, provided by the cloud-based solutions are expected to increase business productivity and overall growth of an organization.



Companies Mentioned



CA, Inc.

Celoxis Technologies



Changepoint Corporation

HP Development Company

Innotas



Planisware

Planview, Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Workfront, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Project Portfolio Management Industry Outlook



4 Project Portfolio Management Solution Outlook



5 Project Portfolio Management Platform Outlook



6 Project Portfolio Management Deployment Outlook



7 Project Portfolio Management Enterprise Size Outlook



8 Project Portfolio Management Application Outlook



9 Project Portfolio Management Regional Outlook



10 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bdlh5j/project_portfolio

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716