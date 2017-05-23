ATLANTA, 2017-05-23 20:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced the deployment of its AquariTMStorage system at Leucom Stafag AG, a Switzerland-based telecommunications provider of high performance broadband access for 30 thousand customers in the Frauenfeld area of northeast Switzerland.



Leucom delivers phone, internet and TV services to both private and business customers. To provide an enhanced subscriber experience, Leucom has developed an OTT / multiscreen offering that enables 7-day "Catchup TV", VOD and nPVR services for their premium users.



"Our high-quality service, which includes the best German-speaking premium movies and more than 250 live channels, will be delivered on the new OTT / multiscreen platform beginning in 2017," said Markus Schlatter, CEO and President of the board of Leucom AG. "We chose to partner with Concurrent to supply our high-performance storage because their technology ensures the security and reliability of our premium content."



Concurrent Aquari Storage is a modern, intelligent storage system that features simultaneous support for multiple file- or object-based workloads. Built on a true scale-out architecture, Aquari Storage seamlessly and independently scales throughput and capacity. This translates into increased flexibility and scalability to better manage growing visual media assets and the applications that process them.



"For modern operators like Leucom, it is essential that their premium content across all customer devices is stored in a way that is simple to deploy, fast to integrate and effortless to scale," said Clay McCreery, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Service at Concurrent. "We are pleased that Aquari is trusted by Leucom to ensure a consistent, high-quality experience for their customers."



About Leucom



Leucom (www.leucom.ch) is a leading provider of premium TV-channels, VOD, internet services and telephony in Switzerland. For more than 50 years, Leucom (formerly Stafag) has offered the best quality service to all their subscribers in the north-east of Switzerland. Now with the new OTT / multiscreen service, the northeast Swiss market will get the long awaited new premium service.



About Concurrent



Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.



Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.



Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



