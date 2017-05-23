GraysOnline and Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. to manage the entire sale process on all M&E assets at the 77 acre manufacturing facility.

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. (www.hilcoind.com) announced today that it has begun the private treaty sale process on all machinery and equipment assets located at the Toyota manufacturing facility in the suburban city of Altona North, Melbourne, Australia.

The Private Treaty sale begins immediately and is scheduled to run until the plant officially closes on October 3, 2017. Upon closing, Grays Online (www.graysonline.com), a JV partner with Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V., will begin a comprehensive online auction of all remaining assets, a process which will continue until the end of February 2018.

The machinery and equipment at the Altona North manufacturing facility is extensive and state of the art as the site had produced over 3.4 million Toyota Camry, Aurion Avalon vehicles including Hybrid automobiles since 1994, all of which were sold within Australia and for export throughout the Middle East and Asia. The Altona plant is comprised of seven distinct facilities on a 77-acre site and was once viewed as a marvel of vertical integration in a small market. The site employed over 2500 workers, producing approximately 100,000 cars per year using both human capital and 280 welding robots to create a single vehicle.

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions directors have indicated that there has already been substantial interest in the machinery and equipment at the facility from global buyers from Asia through to North America.

Robert Bouland CEO of Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. said "This is an unprecedented sale with machinery and equipment assets that are in exceptionally good condition." Mr. Bouland indicated that the availability of assets of this caliber is unusual as it represents a consolidation of facilities rather than a bankruptcy which often has older automotive manufacturing equipment."

The equipment offered in the private treaty sale includes all categories of production from powertrain lines, the press shop, the weld shop equipment, the paint shop surface treatment and heat treatment equipment the resin shop including plastic paint spraying and the assembly equipment.

To arrange an inspection appointment, access more detailed information about the assets being sold, or learn specific information about the private treaty sale process, please contact:

Mr. Ernst Rost Onnes ERostOnnes@hilcoglobal.com > or

Mr. Logan Fenemor

You can also learn more about the assets for sale by visiting: https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/toyotaplant/

About Hilco Industrial: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions B.V. (www.hilcohia.com) provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. In 2014,Hilco Industrial LLC and CBI (Core Business Industries) formed a joint venture called Hilco Industrial Acquisitions BV (Amsterdam) to buy distressed industrial assets, liquidate those which are no longer needed and continue the lucrative operations. Hilco Industrial Acquisitions BV in Europe, Asia, Australia.

About GraysOnline: GraysOnline (www.graysonline.com.au) is the largest industrial and commercial online auction business in Australasia, offering a huge range of industrial, consumer and commercial goods, direct from manufacturers and distributors. GraysOnline offers buyers great value and convenience and our vendors an efficient sales channel to unlock value from their assets. GraysOnline selling platform and commitment to first-class customer service make buying and selling easy, efficient, fair and transparent. For nearly 100 years, GraysOnline has helped buyers and sellers connect. GraysOnline provides full national coverage across Australia and New Zealand with main offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Perth, Auckland and Christchurch, covering approximately 60,000 sqm of warehouse space, 120,000 sqm of yard space and over 38 additional smaller sites and regional depots. Through our international network, we can access networks of buyers and sellers in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe

