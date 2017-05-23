DEADLINE ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against BofI Holding, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against BofI Holding, Inc. ("BofI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOFI) for possible violations of federal securities laws between April 28, 2016 and March 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the June 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, BofI made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that it was engaged in unlawful conduct which could subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result, BofI's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 31, 2017, the New York Post published an article disclosing that BofI was the subject of a probe for possible money laundering, led by the Justice Department and involving the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department. Following the release of this information, BofI's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding shareholders' rights.

