Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), announced today it has signed a definitive agreement with Panag Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid based formulations for the treatment of pain and inflammation. Combined total market potential of both products in the USA in 2014 is estimated over US$5.5 billion. The recent press release on May 17th for the filing of a patent in ocular disease combined with the patents from Panag in the ocular space make this agreement very lucrative.

Per the definitive agreement, Tetra will have exclusive access to sell the ocular and topical drug products in North America with right of first negotiation for outside U.S. and Canadian territories. In addition, Tetra will have a right of first negotiation for future cannabinoid-based products.

Tetra will work in close collaboration with Panag's team of experts to ensure a rapid and successful development leading to marketing authorization. Panag will continue work in the development of novel products for unmet medical need and Tetra will take the lead in commercializing these novel drug products.

"We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Panag as we work towards building an innovative product pipeline focused on cannabis," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "Tetra is committed to generating revenues in 2017 by launching several products in the retail market through its partnership with Panag."

Panag has developed potential new cannabinoid-based therapies for ocular and topical anti-inflammatory and pain markets. The total ocular anti-inflammatory market was estimated at over $3 billion in the USA in 2014 and includes conditions such as post-op inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis and inflammatory dry eye. Panag also developed a cannabinoid topical drug product for the local treatment of pain and inflammation. In 2014, the over the counter sales of topical analgesics were estimated at over $2.5 billion according to IMS.

"We will prioritize the development of the ocular therapy as this is a promising innovative product with high medical need and a significant potential financial reward," said Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma. Tetra has positioned itself to become a leader in topical pain relief.

Corporate Update:

Tetra changed today at the opening of the U.S. markets its OTCQB stock symbol to TBPMF.

The Company issued 501,800 new shares as part as of a service agreement as previously announced in a news release on June 20, 2016.

The Company issued an additional 250,000 new shares as part of a service agreement with MAPH Enterprises, LLC, effective May 8, 2017 to broaden U.S. investor awareness.

About Panag Pharma:

Panag Pharma Inc. is a Canadian based bio-tech company focused on the development of novel cannabinoid based formulations for the treatment of pain and inflammation. Panag believes that pain relief should be safe, non-addictive and above all; effective. The Panag Pharma team of PhD scientists and medical doctors are among the world's leading researchers and clinicians in the area of pain treatment and management. They bring a combined experience of over 100 years in research and clinical care of people dealing with chronic pain and inflammatory conditions. Panag's current pipeline of pain relief products include formulations for the topical application to the skin, the eye and other mucous membranes. Recently approved by Health Canada and currently undergoing clinical trials, Panag Pharma's Topical AOTC provides a new approach to the treatment of chronic pain and inflammation.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

