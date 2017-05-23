-- Newly expanded sales leadership team strengthens global channel partner program -- Rapid7 has selected strategic partners to deliver expanded solutions and services leveraging the Rapid7 Insight platform



BOSTON, May 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of analytics solutions for security and IT operations, today announced its next generation partner program: Rapid7 PACT, Partnering with Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency. Built to inspire Rapid7 partners to grow with the Company, the new program was created to enhance Rapid7's expanding portfolio of products and services, while better defining parameters for ongoing mutual success.



"We believe our partners are a key element to our next phase of growth. The introduction of PACT is designed to strengthen relationships with partners who are prepared to meet customer needs in a changing IT and security landscape," said Andrew Burton, COO of Rapid7. "We are incredibly excited to demonstrate a renewed commitment to our channel community through dedicated support programs, an industry-leading platform, and differentiated benefits."



Rapid7 PACT puts an increased focus on enabling partners to deliver the Company's expanded solutions and professional services at scale, with virtual training and certification programs, interactive reporting and analytics, and readily available success metrics. Setting it apart from more traditional channel programs, Rapid7 will equip its channel partners to directly perform professional, deployment, and training services, helping to drive immediate value. The new program structure also provides partners with a significant opportunity for growth by rewarding increased levels of partnership and investment.



"Our clients face new cyber security threats and operational IT challenges every day. At Vandis, we're focused on arming our clients with industry-leading solutions that give them the answers they need to act fast when an incident does occur - regardless of what new situations they encounter," said Andy Segal, CEO, Vandis, Inc. "Rapid7's analytics-driven, platform approach gives our clients live visibility into what's happening across their IT environments, from their endpoints to the cloud. That type of confidence is invaluable. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Rapid7 and applaud their expanded commitment to channel partners." ?



Rapid7 works with resellers and distributors to meet the needs of its customers in more than 100 countries around the globe. For regions outside the US where Rapid7 engages with local distributors, dedicated Rapid7 PACT guidelines will be established and rolled out over the course of H2 2017.



The Power of Insight: The Rapid7 Platform



The Rapid7 Insight platform makes it possible for security and IT professionals to share data, research findings, and analytic-processing resources, significantly reducing the overall total cost of ownership inherent with on-premise, analytics-driven solutions. Processing more than 50 billion events and monitoring millions of assets daily, the Insight platform is the first to unify solutions for vulnerability management, user behavior analytics (UBA), SIEM, IT log analytics, and application security.



"Today's security and IT professionals need live analytics and comprehensive visibility into their environments in order to understand and manage risk, detect threats, and monitor operations productivity," said Corey Thomas, president and CEO of Rapid7. "We're focused on building partner relationships that understand these needs, are committed to our vision, and are dedicated to helping security and IT teams keep up with today's shifting threat landscape."



The cloud-based platform also automatically scales to meet the needs of users, helping to solve challenges presented by rapid data growth for both security and IT. This unified approach to data and resource sharing is core to the philosophy behind Rapid7's mission to help security and IT professionals manage their environments through simplified solutions.



About Rapid7 Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is trusted by IT and security professionals around the world to manage risk, simplify modern IT complexity, and drive innovation. Rapid7 analytics transform today's vast amounts of security and IT data into the answers needed to securely develop and operate sophisticated IT networks and applications. Rapid7 research, technology, and services drive vulnerability management, penetration testing, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for more than 6,300 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 39% of the Fortune 1000. To learn more about Rapid7 or join our threat research, visit www.rapid7.com



