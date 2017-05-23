ONE WEEK DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("U.S. Physical Therapy" or the "Company") (NYSE: USPH) for possible violations of federal securities laws between May 8, 2014 and March 16, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, U.S. Physical Therapy and certain of its officers and/or directors violated federal securities laws. On March 16, 2017, the Company disclosed that it incorrectly accounted for redeemable non-controlling interests of acquired partnerships. The Company stated that, as a result of accounting errors, it would report a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and restate previously-issued financial statements; and that consolidated reports for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and all quarters within 2014 and 2015, and the first three quarters of 2016 should no longer be relied upon. Following this news, U.S. Physical Therapy's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

