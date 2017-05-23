Latest OVP Models and Virtual Prototype Software Release with iGen, Available Now

Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in high-performance software simulation, today announced the availability of new Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) models for ARM, Imagination Technologies, RISC-V and Renesas processors, along with a new OVPsim software release including the iGen modeling tool.

For embedded software and hardware developers, virtual platforms are increasingly important, especially for multi-core designs. These new OVP library models, for ARM's ARMv8.1 architecture for the Cortex-A family, Imagination Technologies MIPS I6400, Renesas RH850, and RISC-V, extend Imperas' leadership in virtual prototyping. OVP models, APIs and the OVPsim virtual platform simulator support development and customization of instruction-accurate platforms for SoCs and larger systems for software development, debug and test.

The Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) portal delivers free, open source models for virtual platforms, as well as OVPsim simulation, and now iGen modeling software. The resources on this portal can significantly accelerate development and test for the embedded software world. New in this OVPsim release is also the iGen productivity tool for peripheral and platform building. All of these processor models are available now.

Rick O'Connor, Executive Director, RISC-V Foundation commented: "Imperas, a member of the RISC-V Foundation, has developed and released open source models of the RISC-V RV32I and RV64I cores through the Open Virtual Platforms™ (OVP™) website. These virtual platforms and models enable early software development, long before hardware is available, help lower software development costs, increase quality, improve time to market, and reduce software development risks."

Fast Processor Models are available as well for the Renesas RH850 microcontroller (MCU) family, commonly used for automotive applications such as power train, braking system and body control. This expands Renesas model support, including previously-released Renesas processor families such as the V850, RL78 and M16C. A video demonstration of OVP Fast Processor models for the Renesas RH8503GM processor and OVPsim, with the Green Hills Software MULTI debugger, is available here.

"Imperas and OVP are proud to provide these new models, along with virtual platforms for embedded software and hardware development," said Simon Davidmann, president and CEO of Imperas. "And, our new iGen solution significantly accelerates custom model and virtual platform development."

Imperas virtual prototyping solutions support a wide variety of OVP models and virtual prototypes, including processor models of Altera, ARM (including Cortex-A, R and M families), Imagination Technologies (MIPS), PowerPC, Renesas, RISC-V, Synopsys (ARC) and Xilinx cores. The addition of these new models expands existing Imperas and Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) platform support to over 170 processor models across a wide variety of vendors. For the latest list of Imperas models, please see the OVP website models page. And follow Imperas on Linked In and twitter @ImperasSoftware.

About Imperas

For more information about Open Virtual Platforms and Imperas, please see www.ovpworld.org and www.imperas.com.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of Imperas Software Limited or their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006537/en/

Contacts:

Imperas Software Ltd.

Larry Lapides, 925-519-1234

larryl@imperas.com