Research and Markets - Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis 2010-2021: Market Leaders are Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Reference Laboratories, OPKO, Genomic Health, Laboratory Corporation of America & Myriad Genetics

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clinical Laboratory Market: by-Country Market Analysis (U.S., China, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, EMEA and others)" report to their offering.

What's the Size of the Clinical Laboratory Market in Several Country Markets?

Global Laboratory Market: by-Country Market Analysis (U.S., China, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, EMEA and others) provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Market data presented include the following:

Internationally, the clinical laboratory market is growing. Clinical Laboratory Services Market presents information as a global focused market report. Key regions discussed include Northern America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and Latin America. Datasets provided include the following:

Report Data:

- Leading Market Participants, Global Service Revenues, 2014, 2015 and 2016

- Estimated U.S. Laboratory Service Revenues and Market Share of Leading Clinical Laboratory Providers, 2016

- Estimated U.S. Laboratory Service Revenues for Leading Clinical Laboratory Providers, 2010 vs. 2016

- Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Routine Testing Market Trend, 2010-2021

- Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Specialty Testing Market Trend, 2010-2021

Trends and Issues discussed in this report are inclusive of population statistics, disease statistics, new issues, regulatory environment, laboratory regulation, reimbursement, payer types, and developments in personalized medicine.

The clinical laboratory market is highly competitive in terms of prices, locations, and services offered. Larger laboratories have advantages in the market due to the wide exposure, large number of locations, and greater financial positions.

The report profiles companies that are the leaders in the industry, including:

- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

- Bio-Reference Laboratories - OPKO

- Genomic Health, Inc.

- Laboratory Corporation of America

- Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

- Industry At A Glance

- Scope And Methodology

- Global Market Overview

- Market Conclusions

- Key Issues And Trends Affecting The Market

- Leading Market Participants

2: Industry Overview

- Clinical Laboratory Description

- Testing And Services

- Routine Testing

- Specialty Testing

- Global Clinical Laboratory Structure

- Global Hospital/Acute Care Data

- CLIA Laboratory Registration, Laboratories by Type

- Facility, Home Health Agency, Hospital, Pharmacy, Community Clinic, ESRD Clinic, Independent, Others)

- Independent Clinical Laboratories

- Laboratory Health Workers by Country, 2010-2014 Average (United States, China, Brazil, Korea, Mexico, Canada)

3: Issues And Trends In The Clinical Laboratory Industry

- Issues And Trends Overview

- Demographics

- Global Demographics

- Regional Population Overview

- Aging Populations

- Incidence Of Chronic Diseases And Conditions

- Surgical Procedure Volumes

- Regulatory Overview

- Certificate of Waiver

- Certificate of Provider-Performed Microscopy Procedures (PPMP)

- Certificate of Compliance and Certificate of Accreditation

- States Exempt from Federal Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) of 1988

- Payers And Reimbursement

- Laboratory Service Payer Types

- Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

- Health Care Reform

- Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

- Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients

- Commercial Insurance Providers

- New Developments In Information Technology

4: Leading Market Participants

- ALERE, Inc

- Bio-Reference Laboratories - OPKO

- Davita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

- Genomic Health, Inc.

- Laboratory Corporation of America

- Myriad Genetics, Inc.

- Neogenomics, Inc.

- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sonic Healthcare Limited

- Spectra Laboratories: A Fresenius Company

- Synlab International Gmbh



5: Market Trends And Summary





- Global Market Overview

- Service Markets By Test Segment

- Routine Testing

- Specialty Testing



6: Regional Markets And Trends

