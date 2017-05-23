Technavio market research analysts forecast the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006257/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global motorcycle ADAS marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists anti-lock braking system (ABS) adaptive cruise control (ACC), traction control system (TCS), as the three major ADAS systems, of which ABS accounted for more than 57% of the market share in 2016.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle ADAS market:

Increased adoption of ACC in motorcycles to complement use of motorcycle side-view assist system

Integration of safety systems to increase safety quotient of motorcycle

Rising touring segment motorcycles pushing the demand for ADAS

Increased adoption of ACC in motorcycles to complement use of motorcycle side-view assist system

According to Technavio, customers who use touring motorcycles, prefer their motorcycles to be fitted with ACC. This is because ACC helps prevent wrist cramps that occur while riding long distance and maintain speed limits.

ACC helps increase the efficiency in terms of performance and features over traditional cruise control. The presence of a backend unit in ACC ensures the monitoring of engine revolutions per minute (RPM) and speed signals, which are used to automatically adjust according to the terrain, contrary to traditional cruise control. As it increases comfort level and safety level over traditional cruise control, OEMs in the ultra-luxury segment and aftermarket for the luxury segment are adopting ACC.

Integration of safety systems to increase safety quotient of motorcycle

Many people die in motorcycle collisions every year globally, and if systems like ABS, motorcycle side-view assist system (MSVAS), and cruise control were fitted to all motorcycles, the number of motorcycle related fatalities would reduce by a third.

"The integration of these systems with other safety functions will be the driving force for the adoption of ADAS in the motorcycle segment. For instance, by integrating pressure sensors in addition to the speed sensors, the ABS provide rear wheel lift-up mitigation. This solved the problem of rear wheel lifting during emergency brakes, experienced by many motorcycles, owing to significant wheel-load changes," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead research analyst at Technavio forautomotive electronicsresearch.

Similarly, by integrating acceleration sensor, ABS provide the benefit of mitigating backward sliding on sloping roads. Bosch developed the ninth generation of ABS, having both these functions. Technavio expects the market to see more integration during the forecast period, and this will drive the adoption of ADAS further to outreach customers.

Rising touring segment motorcycles pushing the demand for ADAS

ADAS technologies are becoming a standard fitment in the touring segment motorcycles. For instance, all Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the touring segment have been equipped with ABS since 2008, and all BMW Motorrad motorcycles are equipped with TCS since 2012. This heavyweight segment is expected to account for the maximum adoption of ADAS during the forecast period.

"The increasing focus of consumers toward heavyweight motorcycles is attributed to the comfort level and safety offered by these motorcycles for long distance traveling. This focus is the major driver for the motorcycle ADAS market," says Siddharth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Center Airbag System Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS) Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like powertrain, wheels and tires, and automotive components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006257/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com