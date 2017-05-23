KONECRANES PLC stock exchange release May 23, 2017 at 23:55 EET



Due to Terex Corporation's ("Terex") shareholding falling below 10 percent of all outstanding Konecranes Plc ("Konecranes") shares in the share sale announced earlier today, the Terex appointed members to Konecranes' Board of Directors Mr. David A. Sachs and Mr. Oren G. Shaffer have resigned from the Board of Directors as of May 23, 2017, in accordance with § 5 of Konecranes' Articles of Association.



Apart from the resignations of Mr. David A. Sachs and Mr. Oren G. Shaffer, there are no other changes to the composition of Konecranes' Board of Directors.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



