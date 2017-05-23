CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A) will be releasing its consolidated results for the Third Quarter (ending May 31, 2017) the morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.

Conference Call Details:

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 7:00 am Mountain Time; 9:00 am Eastern Time Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Calgary Toll: 1-403-351-0324 Montreal Toll: 1-514-375-0364 Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239 International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Replay Dial In: (available until midnight Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 9, 2017) Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Code: 1463 followed by the # sign

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shaw20170628.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Friday, July 28, 2017.

Note:

If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

