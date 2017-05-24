Technavio's latest report on the global marine wind sensor marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "In 2016, ROW, which constituted Brazil, Canada, and Australia accounted for the largest market volume for marine wind sensors, followed by Europe and then the US

In ROW, countries like Canada, Brazil, and Australia have long coastlines. Thus, water-based recreational activities are popular in these countries. In Canada, the growth in the economy and the low unemployment rate has led to an increase in household spending, resulting in the sales growth of the powerboats, eventually leading to a higher demand for wind sensors.

The top three emerging trends driving the global marine wind sensor marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in the preference for ultrasonic wind sensors

There has been a growing trend where ultrasonic wind sensors are replacing cup or vane wind sensors in powerboats. Ultrasonic wind sensors measure the speed of wind using high-frequency sound waves, even above the range a human ear can hear. The ultrasonic wind sensor is a low-cost alternative to the conventional vane and cup or propeller wind sensors.

"An ultrasonic wind sensor has two pairs of sound transmitters and receivers, which are mounted at right angles to each another. Each transmitter constantly emits high-frequency sound waves to its individual receiver," according to Praveen.

Increased use of advanced automotive technologies in boats

The technologies used in the manufacturing of marine powerboats are constantly evolving to accommodate the growing stringency of carbon emission and safety norms. OEMs develop advanced automotive technologies that can provide fuel economy benefits as well as advanced safety features. Some of the advanced technologies used are two-stroke indirect fuel injection, four-stroke fuel injection, four-stroke throttle body fuel injection, and electronic control modules.

Taking out the ancillary system from the powerboats is the main motive behind the electrification. Electrification helps optimize the marine engines. More improvements are expected in the future as an increasing number of mechanical systems will be converted to computer-controlled components.

Increase in the popularity of pontoon boats

There has been a growing popularity of the pontoon boats, and the same trend will continue during the forecast period. Several factors are driving the popularity of pontoon boats such as versatility, value, capacity, handling improvements, and superior performance.

Pontoon boats have witnessed a demographic shift too. Earlier, it was considered a tired boat for the geriatric population, but with changes in design (attractive and youthful design) and features, its popularity grew among the youth too.

The key vendors are as follows:

Garmin

Gill Instruments

Renewable NRG System

