Research and Markets - Global Membrane Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Dow Chemical Company, GEA Filtration, General Electric, OSMO Membrane Systems & Siemens

The global membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing health consciousness among consumers. Consumers are moving toward sophisticated lifestyles and are more aware of the need for hygienic and safe products. The rise in concerns regarding contaminated drinking water and the need to reuse industrial process water are increasing the demand for membranes in various applications. The rising health consciousness among the consumers increased the demand for food products with specific ingredients and nutritional composition. This has led to the emergence of low-fat milk, butter, cheese, and yogurt, which require high degrees of component concentration and separation efficiency. The membrane systems are being used to meet the growing demand for nutritional food products with specific component composition. Butter that is low in cholesterol and calories, and without any trans fats is being produced using membrane filtration technologies, which thereby increases the demand for membranes during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing incidence of diabetes. Membranes are being extensively used in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications due to the rising prevalence of obesity and growing populations of older individuals. Renal disorders have a high correlation with diabetes. Membranes are used in hemodialysis equipment. The medical membranes market is growing significantly and is expected to reach 7 billion by 2020, posting a CAGR of 9% during 2015-2020, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

