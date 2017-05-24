Argentum Silver Corp.: Argentum Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Argentum Silver Corp. ("Argentum" or the "Company") (ASL- TSX-V) announces that Stephen Gatensbury and David Toyoda have resigned as directors of the Company, Geoff Balderson has resigned as President and CEO of the Company and Carrie Cesarone has resigned as CFO of the Company. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Gatensbury, Mr. Toyoda and Ms. Cesarone for their contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours. Mr. Balderson will remain as a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to fill the board vacancies created by these vacancies with the appointment of Gary Nassif as President, CEO and director, Fraser Sinclair and Gregory Ho Yuen as directors and James Fairbairn as CFO of the Company.

Gary Nassif

Mr. Nassif is Senior Vice President of Jerritt Canyon Gold, a private gold mining company in Nevada 80%-owned by Sprott Mining Inc. Mr. Nassif has 24 years' experience in mining and exploration in Canada, Nevada and sub-Saharan Africa, where he focused mainly on gold, base metals and diamonds. He was previously a part of the management team of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc., which was acquired in 2012 by IAMGOLD for $608 million. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University, a Master of Science from McGill University, and is a registered Professional Geoscientist.

Fraser Sinclair

Mr. Sinclair is a consultant providing senior level financial and business advisory services. He has over 20 years of diverse senior management experience with TSX, NYSE MKT and NASDAQ-listed companies, comprising financial management, strategic planning, acquisitions and corporate restructurings. Mr. Sinclair has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Royal Nickel Corporation; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Romarco Minerals Inc.; Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of North American Palladium Ltd.; and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Cedara Software Corp. Mr. Sinclair is a Chartered Professional Accountant and earned his designation with Arthur Young & Company (now Ernst & Young LLP). Mr. Sinclair is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Gregory Ho Yuen

Mr. Ho Yuen has been a lawyer for more than 20 years. He has extensive experience in the mining sector and has been involved in numerous financings, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and commercial contracts, corporate governance and regulatory matters. Mr. Ho Yuen holds law and MBA degrees from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in Washington DC.

James Fairbairn

Mr. Fairbairn is a finance professional with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and financial and management reporting. He is a Chartered Accountant who brings strong financial skills and who has served as a senior officer and/or a director in both public and privately held companies.

The current slate of officers and directors is as follows:

Director Officer Independent - NI 52 - 110 Gregory Ho Yuen x Yes Fraser Sinclair x Yes Geoff Balderson x No Gary Nassif x x No James Fairbairn x

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum holds a 100% interest in the Coyote and Victoria properties located in Jalisco, Mexico. For further information, please visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

