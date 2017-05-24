Research and Markets - Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Cognex, Datalogic, KEYENCE, OMRON & SICK

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial automatic data capturing and identification systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is forward integration of systems for connectivity. Vendors are trying to integrate with other company providers to provide a more broader solution. Due to the increased importance in connectivity and data transfer, it becomes vitally important for vendors to provide proper solution for connectivity to users. The captured data need to be sent and retrieved so that valuable insights can be derived from them.

According to the report, one driver in market is real-time visibility of the work done. The logistics and manufacturing industries both require visibility of goods that are stocked into warehouses. The improvements in equipment such as RFID and barcode readers that helps in capturing data are now proving beneficial for increasing the accuracy in inventory holdings as well as reducing the stock-outs as they provide an exact available inventory level in warehouses. If proper real-time visibility is not present, it can result in huge loss of operational expenditure and time.



Food and pharma industries annually incur large amount of operation expenses due to improper tracking and handling of foods during the logistics process. Majority of the manufacturing companies have a lack of visibility of products in supply chains and material handling processes. This leads to delay in time and cost, resulting in decline of profits for companies.

Key vendors



Cognex

Datalogic

KEYENCE

OMRON

SICK



Other prominent vendors



Banner Engineering

IPG Photonics

ifm

Leuze electronic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

DENSO

CASIO COMPUTER



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision Framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



